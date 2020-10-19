DC’s List of High-Risk States Hits a Record Number



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The District of Columbia Monday updated its list of high-risk states. Anyone traveling to Washington, DC, from these states for non-essential activities, or returning home from one of them, must quarantine for two weeks, the city’s health department says. Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island have been added to the list; none have come off.

This is the longest list the District has issued and will be in effect until November 2. Its previous peak was 30 states this past August. People traveling from Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the District’s order.

The additions come at a time of rising coronavirus cases in the US—a 30 percent rise over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.

Here’s the full list:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming