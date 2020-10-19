News & Politics

DC’s List of High-Risk States Hits a Record Number

39 states are now on the mayor's must-quarantine order.

Photograph via iStock.
The District of Columbia Monday updated its list of high-risk states. Anyone traveling to Washington, DC, from these states for non-essential activities, or returning home from one of them, must quarantine for two weeks, the city’s health department says. Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island have been added to the list; none have come off.

This is the longest list the District has issued and will be in effect until November 2. Its previous peak was 30 states this past August. People traveling from Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the District’s order.

The additions come at a time of rising coronavirus cases in the US—a 30 percent rise over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.

Here’s the full list:

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

