As summer has finally come to a close and sweater weather appears to be here for the long term, now is the perfect time to plan a quick fall-inspired getaway trip. Fall in the DC-area is typically known for bringing all kinds of seasonal festivals and activities. But, due to the pandemic, many of these local events have been postponed. So, for those still wanting to plan something festive to celebrate the fall season, look no further than Historic Ellicott City. This picturesque mill town is only a short drive from DC and offers plenty of fall activities that are also Covid-19-friendly. From historic streets, to a variety of boutiques, here’s why Washingtonians should spend a weekend (or even a day trip!) visiting this Maryland city.

It’s conveniently located between Baltimore and DC.

Visitors can easily drive to Ellicott City to spend a weekend or day trip visiting as it’s nestled right between Baltimore and Washington in Howard County. Depending on traffic, it’s about an hour away from the District and about a half hour from Baltimore.

It’s filled with eclectic retail and storefronts.

Since the city has smaller crowds than DC and Baltimore, it’s the perfect destination for those trying to shop around for the upcoming holidays. Main street has a variety of retail, from antique stores, to art galleries to boutique shops, that will keep visitors busy window shopping all day long. Just make sure to wear a mask and keep with proper social distancing measures!

There are lots of outdoor dining options.

Main Street in Ellicott City is also a great place for al fresco dining in the fall season. Phoenix Upper Main and Manor Hill Tavern are go-tos for grabbing something to eat and drink. There is also a popular parking lot, Lot D, that includes savory bites, such as Little Market Cafe, Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant, and La Palapa Mexican Restaurant.

You can easily explore the city’s history during a walking or ghost tour.

Easily get into the fall spirit by taking one of Ellicott City’s guided tours. The nearly 250-year-old mill town is an ideal locale for stepping back in time and hearing the intriguing stories that belong to the city’s landmarks. Historic Ellicott City is home to the oldest railroad station B&O Ellicott City Station Museum, too. Ticket holders must follow certain Covid-19 guidelines when taking a tour, such as mandatory masks, staying six feet away from the tour guide and other guests, and no drop ins being allowed.

It has affordable and comfortable hotel offerings.

For those who want to stay the full weekend, Ellicott City also provides Washingtonians with tons of hotel deals, packages, and discounts to purchase for their stay. From fall recharge packages, to work, play, stay, deals this Maryland city has plenty of booking options.

Interested in making a trip this fall to Ellicott City? Check out their website for more information about the area as well as how the city is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of visitors by following CDC guidelines.