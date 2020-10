The Trump Hotel Is Selling Masks

DC’s Trump Hotel has custom-branded masks for sale, according to a tweet from its managing director, Mickael Damelincourt:

The masks are only available for purchase by guests, a Trump Hotel spokesperson tells Washingtonian via email. The hotel’s online gift shop does sell a face mask that features an American flag for $18 and another that appears to be quite similar for $26.

The hotel has flouted DC’s mask rules before and was supposedly the site of a “no masks allowed” party this summer before the event was canceled. Its owner, President Trump, has a complicated relationship with masks.

