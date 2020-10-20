News & Politics

The Trump Hotel Is Selling Masks

Written by
| Published on
Trump Hotel
Photo of the Trump International Hotel by Jeff Elkins

DC’s Trump Hotel has custom-branded masks for sale, according to a tweet from its managing director, Mickael Damelincourt:

The masks are only available for purchase by guests, a Trump Hotel spokesperson tells Washingtonian via email. The hotel’s online gift shop does sell a face mask that features an American flag for $18 and another that appears to be quite similar for $26.

The hotel has flouted DC’s mask rules before and was supposedly the site of a “no masks allowed” party this summer before the event was canceled. Its owner, President Trump, has a complicated relationship with masks.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

