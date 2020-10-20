The Trump Hotel Is Selling Masks

DC’s Trump Hotel has custom-branded masks for sale, according to a tweet from its managing director, Mickael Damelincourt:
The Trump Masks have arrived on time for the Fall season…I have one reserved for you…Hurry up before they are gone…#trump #Masks #MADEinUSA #success #NeverSettle #business #Jobs pic.twitter.com/9XBfoCtTiJ
— Mickael Damelincourt (@mdamelincourt) October 20, 2020
The masks are only available for purchase by guests, a Trump Hotel spokesperson tells Washingtonian via email. The hotel’s online gift shop does sell a face mask that features an American flag for $18 and another that appears to be quite similar for $26.
The hotel has flouted DC’s mask rules before and was supposedly the site of a “no masks allowed” party this summer before the event was canceled. Its owner, President Trump, has a complicated relationship with masks.