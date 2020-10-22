  • Trending Now in Things to Do
Dupont Circle’s Legendary High Heel Race Is Canceled This Year

The annual tradition dates back more than 30 years.

For decades, Washingtonians have gathered in the streets of Dupont Circle in a gaggle of wigs, high heels, smoky eyes, and glitter for the 17th Street High Heel Race. The annual event, held just before Halloween, brings together hundreds of drag queens to celebrate and compete. Predictably, this year will be different. Event organizers announced on Facebook that the race will not grace the streets of Dupont Circle due to the pandemic.

Instead, organizers say they will be hosting a virtual event for fans to watch a “Best of High Heel Race Retrospective,” which will happen on Tuesday, October 27 at 8 PM on Facebook Live. I know, it’s definitely not the same as cheering on a sexy stormtrooper in massive white platforms while in a crowd with all your friends, but we also decided to take a quick walk down memory lane. Check out some of the great scenes Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages captured at last year’s drag race.

Rosa Cartagena
Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

