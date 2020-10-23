The 14 Best Places to See Fall Foliage (and Snap Some Pics) in DC Proper

Fall foliage peaks this weekend and next week around DC. Don’t feel like schlepping to Skyline Drive? Or even Great Falls? Grab your camera and head to one of these leafy spots in the District. And don’t forget to tag #washmagphoto (where many of these lovely shots can be found).
Washington Monument
Here's to a season of change!🥂🍁
The National Mall
There is something eerie and poetic about Washington DC enveloped in a thick fog. Coupled with vibrant foliage that's dotting the city scape at the moment, it's hard not to be inspired. I woke up before dawn today to photograph the Mall before work and to capture it all. While I still have some Halloween images to share, I think you won't mind me sprucing up your feed with moody, yet colorful images of the capital.🍁
Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens
Rock Creek Park
"I know I was born and I know that I'll die, the inbetween is mine" [email protected] Good evening dc, our feature photographer is @ericomar1. Great foto Eric! Super clean! Happy 30th birthday Pearl Jam! Hope to see you play again soon!
Georgetown
📍O St. NW
Dumbarton Oaks
Dumbarton Oaks garden last year
CityCenterDC
#washingtondc #igdc #mydccool #visitwashingtondc #acreativedc #theotherdc #dctography #dccitycenter #exploredc #dcstreets #ok_streets #total_streets #streets_of_our_world #thedistrict #districtofcolumbia #theprettydistrict #theprettycities #dcitystyle #capitalregionusa #washington_dc #iwalkedthisstreet #dccenter #beautifuldestinations #street_perfection #washmagphoto
The Yards Park
🍁🍂🍁 in DCity #fall #fallcolors #fallinthecity #dcitystyle #mydccool #urbanphotography #cityscape #dc #washingtondc #igdc #ilovedc #dcchasers #exposeddc #acreativedc #washmagphoto #dctogether #dctography #autumn #walkwithlocals #dmv #igdcfamily #usa_greatshots #weclickdc #city_features #city_explore #dcphotographer #moody #artofvisuals #sonyalpha
Capitol Hill
What? Two posts in one day? Quoi? Don't get used to it though. I ain't usually this nice and accommodating.
Kingman Island
Fort Dupont Park
Foggy Fall Forest Fun
The National Cathedral
Malcolm X/Meridian Hill Park
📍Meridian Hill Park. Located in Washington DC, this park is a great escape in the middle of the city. You can see people walking dogs, practicing yoga, seating with friends or just reading by themselves. Great place for a break and fresh air.
————•••••••••————
📍Meridian Hill Park. Localizado em Washington DC este parque é uma ótima opção pra dar aquela escapada da cidade. Você verá pessoas passeando com os seus cachorros, praticando yoga, pessoas sentadas conversando com amigos ou pessoas que estão na sua própria companhia lendo. Uma boa opção pra quem está precisando de um tempo e respirar.