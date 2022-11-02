News & Politics

Take a Look at the Colorful Fall Foliage Around DC

🍁🍂It's officially leaf-peeping season.🍂🍁

Photograph by David Andrews.

Fall foliage has arrived in DC—just a take look outside. The city’s leaves have exploded into vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows, filling the District with colorful views. If you want to take in the scenery on an autumnal walk, there are plenty of great spots to go leaf peeping around the city. Check out the gorgeous foliage Washingtonians have captured on camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everett Chu (@drchubacca)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle (@yellski)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Fukuda (@c_fukuda0001)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Lurie (@mikelurie)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by edgardavisp (@edgardavisp)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Andrews (@dandrewsphoto)

 

