Take a Look at the Colorful Fall Foliage Around DC

Fall foliage has arrived in DC—just a take look outside. The city’s leaves have exploded into vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows, filling the District with colorful views. If you want to take in the scenery on an autumnal walk, there are plenty of great spots to go leaf peeping around the city. Check out the gorgeous foliage Washingtonians have captured on camera.
