The Trump Campaign is Emailing Supporters About an Election-Night Party at the Trump Hotel

One lucky Trump supporter and a guest could win a trip to DC on election night: The campaign will fly in the winners and put them up for the evening, but the main event is a party at the President’s DC hotel, a campaign email says.

If such a party takes place, planners won’t need to stock up for a huge crowd interested in the hotel’s $100 martinis or cheese bonanzas: Unlike the White House, which is located in a national park and can plan any events it likes, the Trump Hotel is under the supervision of DC’s health department and subject to the city’s coronavirus rules that cap gatherings at 50 people.

Last week the Washington Examiner reported that Trump really wants an event at his hotel next Tuesday and that there could be GOP events throughout DC on election night to get around the restrictions, or events could move to Maryland or Virginia, which permit gatherings of up to 250 people.

Trump’s DC hotel has been sold out for election night since January. Speaking at a press conference Monday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said she hadn’t heard about the planned party until Monday morning and would be in touch with the hotel.