PHOTOS: A “HOPE” Quilt to Honor Frontline Workers

On Saturday, hope came to the Jefferson Memorial. The Virginia-based Covid-19 US Honor Quilt Project organized a quilt installation and event to commemorate the frontline workers and honor those lost to the virus in its “HOPE for America: Honor Weekend.” It’s a nationwide effort that invites people to contribute quilt panels of their own to “provide an outlet for grief and to document heroism in fighting the outbreak.” The idea first came from 95-year-old Phyllis Liedtke in Florida, who asked that her artist daughter create a tribute to those affected by the pandemic. Watch the event’s Facebook livestream here.