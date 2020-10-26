News & Politics

PHOTOS: A “HOPE” Quilt to Honor Frontline Workers

The quilt was on display at the Jefferson Memorial this past weekend.

Written by | Photographed by
| Published on
PHOTOS: A “HOPE” Quilt to Honor Frontline Workers

On Saturday, hope came to the Jefferson Memorial. The Virginia-based Covid-19 US Honor Quilt Project organized a quilt installation and event to commemorate the frontline workers and honor those lost to the virus in its “HOPE for America: Honor Weekend.” It’s a nationwide effort that invites people to contribute quilt panels of their own to “provide an outlet for grief and to document heroism in fighting the outbreak.” The idea first came from 95-year-old Phyllis Liedtke in Florida, who asked that her artist daughter create a tribute to those affected by the pandemic. Watch the event’s Facebook livestream here.


Gale Fields from Oxon Hill, MD lost her grandson Thomas Fields, 32, to Covid-19 on March 30. She came to the memorial with her family to see the quilt made in his honor.
Gale Fields’s son, Thomas Fields Sr., takes a photo of the quilt memorializing his son.





Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE