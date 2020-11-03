GW University Tells Students: Buy a Week of Food and Medicine to Prep for Election Chaos

An email sent to George Washington University Students Friday suggested students prep for election week the way they would a hurricane or snowstorm. “Before Tuesday, we recommend you have at least one week of food, supplies, and medicine for your room,” the email says.

JUST IN: George Washington University send Emails to students with the following “Before Election Day, we recommend that you have at least one week of food, supplies and medicine in your room,” “We suggest preparing for the Election Day period as you would a hurricane …thread pic.twitter.com/8tr0i0WPUK — FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) November 2, 2020

Large numbers of protesters and demonstrators are expected in the District this week, including thousands tonight at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Currently, DC officials say they’re not aware of any credible threats of violence in the District, and that while parking will be restricted downtown tonight and tomorrow, they haven’t called up the National Guard or recommended businesses board up.

Many businesses have still decided to take extra precautions by boarding up or closing, and it seems individual Washingtonians have done the same — some local supermarkets have been depleted of food staples like meat and eggs.

Join the conversation!