8 Delicious and Labor-Intensive Recipes to Stress-Cook During the Election Wait

Kwame Onwuachi’s mac’ and cheese

The former Kith and Kin chef uses four kinds of cheese, and it all needs grating.

Thip Khao’s larb salad

You can use basically any protein for this traditional, chopping-heavy Laotian salad, courtesy of Seng Luangrath.

St. Anselm’s buttermilk biscuits

Working with dough can be very therapeutic.

The Coconut Club’s Spam fried rice

The Island-themed restaurant is on hiatus, but you can still dig into Adam Greenberg’s standout fried rice.

Le Diplomate’s Burger Americain

So many steps! Now’s the time.

Johanna Hellrigl’s sourdough/chocolate cake

The Mercy Me chef has a pretty genius way of using up extra sourdough starter.

Seasonal Pantry’s spicy fried chicken breakfast loaf

Dan O’Brien closed his snug Shaw market/dining room a few years ago and moved it to New York. His breakfast behemoth, basically a super-sized Nashville hot chicken sandwich, lives on.

DGS Deli’s sweet-potato latkes with cranberry mostarda

Barry Koslow, chef at the late Dupont deli, came up with this recipe in honor of “Thanksgivukkah.”

