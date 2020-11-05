Food

8 Delicious and Labor-Intensive Recipes to Stress-Cook During the Election Wait

Chop, knead, and whip away that anxiety.

Kwame Onwuachi’s mac’ and cheese
The former Kith and Kin chef uses four kinds of cheese, and it all needs grating.

Thip Khao’s fiery larb salad (at the top). Photograph by Scott Suchman

Thip Khao’s larb salad
You can use basically any protein for this traditional, chopping-heavy Laotian salad, courtesy of Seng Luangrath.

St. Anselm’s biscuits. Photograph by Scott Suchman

St. Anselm’s buttermilk biscuits
Working with dough can be very therapeutic.

Spam Fried Rice. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Coconut Club’s Spam fried rice. Photograph by Scott Suchman

The Coconut Club’s Spam fried rice
The Island-themed restaurant is on hiatus, but you can still dig into Adam Greenberg’s standout fried rice.

The Le Diplomate burger. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Le Diplomate’s Burger Americain
So many steps! Now’s the time.

Chocolate/sourdough bundt cake. Photograph courtesy of Johanna Hellrigl.

Johanna Hellrigl’s sourdough/chocolate cake
The Mercy Me chef has a pretty genius way of using up extra sourdough starter.

The hot fried chicken loaf from Shaw’s late Seasonal Pantry. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Seasonal Pantry’s spicy fried chicken breakfast loaf
Dan O’Brien closed his snug Shaw market/dining room a few years ago and moved it to New York. His breakfast behemoth, basically a super-sized Nashville hot chicken sandwich, lives on.

 

Sweet-potato latkes with cranberry mostarda. Photograph courtesy of DGS Deli.

DGS Deli’s sweet-potato latkes with cranberry mostarda

Barry Koslow, chef at the late Dupont deli, came up with this recipe in honor of “Thanksgivukkah.”

 

