Music, Puzzles, and Rock and Roll History: Things to Do in Washington,November 5-8

Hi folks,

It’s a great time to find a distraction. We’ve got music, puzzles, and rock and roll history.

Stop scrolling, start puzzling.

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Unsung rockstars: Learn about the history of Black women in rock music with NYU professor Maureen Mahon, who just published Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll. Mahon will chat with NPR music critic Ann Powers in a virtual book talk with the NMAAHC; they will also explore the museum’s recordings and archival materials that highlight the stories of Black women who literally rocked. Thursday 11/5 at 7 PM; Free, watch it on YouTube here.

A virtual concert: Watch 26 local musicians and singers perform feel-good classics like “September” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in a new virtual concert film from Arlington’s Signature Theatre. Dance to tunes from the Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, and more with bright performances from DC musical stars. Streaming is available Thursday 11/5; $25, buy tickets here.

Classical music: Watch a virtual chamber performance of “Music That Suspends Time” by the National Philharmonic at Strathmore. Sunday 11/8 at 2 PM; Free, learn more here.

If you can’t get enough election coverage: There’s a lot of attention on Nevada…which reminds Veep fans of some scarily similar scenes from the show.

Staying inside?: If puzzles are your ultimate distraction tactic, explore these Insta-worthy puzzles from Girls’ Night In founder Alisha Ramos.

Om nom nom: There are a bunch of fun food events around town this weekend, including a celebration of National Pupusa Day. YUM.

A vibe check:

Anyone else stress cooking?

It’s been a wild few days and we’re still waiting for an election result. I’m looking for pretty much any activity that gets me away from electoral math and red/blue maps. How about you? What ways do you try to keep yourself occupied? I’ve been stress cooking a bit, which is unusual since I rarely ever make anything beyond eggs. (Breakfasts are my true calling, and this year I’ve perfected a 7-minute egg that makes me smile every time I see the jammy yolk.) I know many other folks who turned to baking and cooking to get through this week to work out their election anxieties through making something delicious. We put together a roundup of labor-intensive recipes you can try. If you’d rather skip the cooking, we also have recommendations for some great comfort food in the area.

I’d recommend getting outside this weekend. The weather is supposed to be bright and beautiful, and there’s nothing like a good meditative walk to get you out of the negative headspace that doomscrolling might have you trapped in.

Thanks for reading! Tell me what you’re up to at home by dropping me a line at rcartagena@washingtonian.com.

