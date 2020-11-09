Sorry, That Wasn’t the Bachelor Filming in Arlington Today

Today, the world paused to consider what would have been the biggest news story of the past 72 hours: Wait—was the Bachelor filming in freaking Ballston?

@ARLnowDOTcom @ClarendonBros any idea on what is being filmed in Ballston right now? Looks like a date of some sort- kind of like The Bachelor pic.twitter.com/hWJj54Lg8o — Pat Q 🇺🇸 (@patquinn26) November 9, 2020

Well, that was at least the question posed by a whistleblower this afternoon, who tweeted out a photograph of a couple dining outdoors surrounded by a camera crew.

Comments on the post speculated that it was a contestant on a hometown date with Matt James, who is the star of the upcoming 25th season of the Bachelor. The season is currently being filmed at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, and is set to premiere in January.

Reality Steve retweeted the image, stating it was not the Bachelor and identifying the spot as True Food Kitchen.

This is being filmed outside True Food Kitchen in Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, VA. The responses underneath say this isn’t the Bachelor filming. That place is roughly 3 hrs from Nemacolin. Not sure why they’d film there considering they’ve been at the resort all season. https://t.co/4vlBizm349 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 9, 2020

Unfortunately, the Arlington visitor’s center confirmed that this was not James, but rather a photoshoot it was hosting.

Not QUITE the Bachelor… we are doing a small-scale and socially distanced photo shoot (our actors are a married couple). — StayArlington (@StayArlington) November 9, 2020

The worst part, though? The couple photographed is already married, so there won’t even be a rose ceremony.

