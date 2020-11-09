News & Politics

Sorry, That Wasn’t the Bachelor Filming in Arlington Today

Matt James fans, you can go home now.

Written by
| Published on
Season 25 Bachelor Matt James. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Today, the world paused to consider what would have been the biggest news story of the past 72 hours: Wait—was the Bachelor filming in freaking Ballston?

Well, that was at least the question posed by a whistleblower this afternoon, who tweeted out a photograph of a couple dining outdoors surrounded by a camera crew.

Comments on the post speculated that it was a contestant on a hometown date with Matt James, who is the star of the upcoming 25th season of the Bachelor. The season is currently being filmed at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, and is set to premiere in January.

Reality Steve retweeted the image, stating it was not the Bachelor and identifying the spot as True Food Kitchen.

Unfortunately, the Arlington visitor’s center confirmed that this was not James, but rather a photoshoot it was hosting.

The worst part, though? The couple photographed is already married, so there won’t even be a rose ceremony.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Get tickets to enjoy the region’s best brands, score a great Washingtonian Whiskey Festival glass & more!
Our virtual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival starts this week!
Register Now