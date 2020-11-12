COVID have you looking for more space inside and out? How about almost one acre of gorgeous lawn and landscaped gardens and a mid-century custom stone home of more than 6000 SF of finished living space? Want more? It backs to Windy Run Park so you can walk into the park’s 14 acres of woods and the wandering Windy Run.

Located on a cul de sac in the close-in neighborhood of Riverwood, the home’s large rooms, six bedrooms and six full baths belie the construction norms of 1952. The stone home with lovely slate roof, an oversized two-car garage and a parking court for another 8-10 cars still has its old milk delivery box in an outer wall!

If you are looking for that unique property with size, grace and location you owe it to yourself to tour this property.

Explore 2747 N Nelson Street, Arlington, VA online:

Virtual Tour



