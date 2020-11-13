Throngs of far right-wingers are expected to march in the city on Saturday, prompting some road closures downtown. It’s unclear how many people are expected to show, but going off this DC Police traffic advisory, city officials are prepping for a massive turnout.
Closures extend from 3rd Street NW to 18th Street NW, and from L Street NW to Independence Ave SW. Basically, draw a box from the Capitol, to Judiciary Square, to Farragut Square, to the Tidal Basin, and assume pretty much every roadway encompassed in it will be blocked off.
Our advice: Just stay away. Militia groups are expected to show (Alex Jones is allegedly bringing a battle tank), and experts have told Washingtonian that clashes between protesters and counterprotesters could get violent.
Here’s a map of the streets that are closed (in black):
And here’s the full list of closures from the MPD:
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18th Street, NW
- Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW
- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW
- D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW
- C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW
- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW
- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- 15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- 16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- 17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- 9th Street Tunnel