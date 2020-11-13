Throngs of far right-wingers are expected to march in the city on Saturday, prompting some road closures downtown. It’s unclear how many people are expected to show, but going off this DC Police traffic advisory, city officials are prepping for a massive turnout.

Closures extend from 3rd Street NW to 18th Street NW, and from L Street NW to Independence Ave SW. Basically, draw a box from the Capitol, to Judiciary Square, to Farragut Square, to the Tidal Basin, and assume pretty much every roadway encompassed in it will be blocked off.

Our advice: Just stay away. Militia groups are expected to show (Alex Jones is allegedly bringing a battle tank), and experts have told Washingtonian that clashes between protesters and counterprotesters could get violent.

Here’s a map of the streets that are closed (in black):

And here’s the full list of closures from the MPD:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW Independence Avenue, SW from 14 th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

Street to Ohio Drive, SW K Street from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW I Street from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW H Street from 9 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW New York Avenue from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW New York Avenue from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW G Street from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW G Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW F Street from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW F Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW E Street from 9 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW E Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW D Street from 5 th Street, NW to 9 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 9 Street, NW D Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW C Street from 3 rd Street, NW to 6 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 6 Street, NW C Street from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3 rd Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 18 Street, NW Indiana Avenue from 3 rd Street to 5 th Street, NW

Street to 5 Street, NW 3 rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW 4 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 4 th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW 5 th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW 6 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW 7 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW 9 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW 10 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW 11 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW 12 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW 13 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW 14 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW 15 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW 16 th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

17 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW Madison Street from 3 rd Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW Jefferson Street from 3 rd Street, SW to 15 th Street, SW

Street, SW to 15 Street, SW 12 th Street Tunnel

Street Tunnel 9th Street Tunnel

