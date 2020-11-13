Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Chat with Ann about Thanksgiving takeout, Covid dining protocols, and more.

Photograph by Scott Suchman

Join us Friday, November 13 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Wondering about Joe Biden‘s dining habits? Need Thanksgiving takeout advice? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Hello! Thanks for joining me today. This chat is going to be a relatively short one—have to jump off around 11:40ish, so get your questions in now! Ask them in the form below, the chat transcript shows up underneath.

 

