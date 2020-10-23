Great Restaurants for Thanksgiving Takeout and Delivery Around DC



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

The new Ivy City market by Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker is ready for Thanksgiving, offering everything from a la carte sides, sauces, breads, entrees, and desserts, to full Thanksgiving packages for four-to-six (starting at $205) include the works. They even have the makings for your breakfast the day-of and your leftover sandwich the day-after. Details: Pre-order here for pickup and delivery; prices vary.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

The Park Hyatt’s restaurant is hosting a holiday supper in the lounge as well as a takeout option. If you’re opting to eat at home, each to-go dinner includes a bird with gravy, four sides, fresh-baked bread, and cranberry-fig relish. No need to debate between pumpkin versus apple pie—the meal comes both. Details: Dine-in and takeout; order by November 10; pickup only; $445 (feed six to eight).

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

While vegetables are typically regulated to sides on Thanksgiving, chef Todd Gray’s restaurant brings fall produce to the forefront of the three-course dinner. (Fear not, the requisite turkey does make an appearance, if you so choose). Select from dishes like heirloom pumpkin shakshuka, fusilli with mushroom bolognese, and sweet apple-caramel dumplings. Details: Dine-in, delivery, and pickup; $75 per person.

Et Voila!

5120 MacArthur Blvd., NW

This Belgian brasserie in the Palisades offers heritage bronze turkeys from Pennsylvania or Virginia two ways: cooked or ready-to-roast at home. All turkey packages include gravy, cranberry sauce, apple sauce, a baguette, and your choice of three sides to serve up to eight persons, plus add-ons like pie and wine. Details: Curbside pick-up and delivery available; prices vary.

Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants

Italian-born Trabocchi just became a US citizen and is going all-in on Thanksgiving this year at his group of classy DC restaurants, including Fiola, Fiola Mare, Del Mar, and Sfoglina (DC and Rosslyn). For a real splurge, try the grand package to-go from Del Mar at the Wharf that feeds six-to-eight ($650 total) and includes a cider-brined, herb-roasted bird, sides, pies, and more. Dining a deux? Check out Fiola’s Harvest Feast for Two with dishes like pasta bolognese, turkey with vin santo roasting jus, and apple cider budino. Details: Takeout, delivery, and dine-in; menus and prices vary by location.

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Rd., NW

If your idea of a celebration is a whole lot of smoked meat, let pit master Rob Sonderman cater your holiday from his Adams Morgan barbecue joint. The menu includes a whole (serves 10 to 12) or half (four to six) smoked turkey with cranberry ‘cue sauce, gravy, rolls, a choice of sides like smoked cheddar mac or chipotle-garlic green beans, and pie. Details: Email orders for a whole turkey feast ($225) or half ($140).

Jackie

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Feel up for some light cooking? The American bistro helmed by former African American Museum chef Jerome Grant is offering a complete meal to-go with a brined, oven-ready turkey and reheatable accompaniments such as mushroom stuffing, braised green beans, and sweet potato pie. Details: Takeout; meal feeds six-to-eight for $285; order here.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

All you have to do is reheat Joe’s Thanksgiving dinner for four ($250 plus tax), which includes salad, roasted turkey breast and confit thigh, classic stuffing, pumpkin chiffon pie, and more (reheating instructions included). Extra items like crab legs are priced individually. Details: Dine-in, takeout; orders must be placed by November 18 at 5 PM for pick- up on November 25 from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Knighstbridge Restaurant Group

Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj celebrates Thanksgiving, dine in and to-go, from a range of his restaurants. Try turkey with an Indian spin from Rasika or the Bombay Club; Italian-inspired entrees and sides such as parmesan polenta from Modena; or a refined feast from chef Frank Ruta at Annabelle with an organic turkey, giblet gravy, and sides like caramelized brussels with ham and pole beans. Details: Dine-in, takeout, and delivery; prices and menus vary by location.

Lincoln and Teddy and the Bully Bar

1110 Vermont Ave., NW; 1200 19th St., NW

Both presidential-themed spots are offering carry-out and dine-in options on Thanksgiving. Reserve a seat at the restaurants for carving stations and all of the holiday fixings ($55 per person and $20 for kids 12 and under). Or, order takeout for up to ten people ($75 to $335) and dine on turkey, challah stuffing, pumpkin pie, and more at home. Details: Order November 24; dine-in and pickup; prices vary.

Masseria

1340 4th St., NE

The Thanksgiving banquet from Nicholas Stefanelli’s Italian tasting room marries Plymouth Rock and Puglia with a menu of sage heritage turkey, brown-butter sweet potato gnudi, and an apple, endive, and burratta antipasti. Vegetarians can swap turkey for roasted mushrooms. Details: Delivery and pickup; $130 (feeds two).

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s pickup/delivery service is offering all the accouterments for a mix-and-match Thanksgiving spread. Start from scratch with an uncooked local turkey and Red Apron’s poultry rub, or cut down on the work and snag a smoked turkey and cozy mulled wine/cider kits. Between the group’s butchery, wine shop, brewery, and many restaurants, your meal will be covered. Details: Delivery and pickup from November 23 to November 25; prices vary.

Rose’s Luxury and Little Pearl

717 8th St., SE; 921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Two Michelin star chef Aaron Silverman’s New American restaurants aren’t too cheffy for canned cranberry sauce—you’ll get a can Ocean Spray with their Turkey Day feasts. The rest of the spread is house-made, including lemon-pepper-brined Turkey and vegetarian sides like mushroom stuffing and brussels sprout Caesar salad. Details: Delivery and pickup; $240 (feeds two to four) or $480 (feeds six to eight).

RPM Italian

650 K St., NW

The downtown Italian restaurant is offering a holiday menu to-go that can either be ordered as a family meal for a party of four, or a la carte for larger parties of 10 to 12 people. Items include classic turkey and gravy plus Italian sides such as garlic-whipped potatoes. Details: Takeout; feast for four is $185. All orders must be placed 48-hours in advance and can be picked up at the restaurant on Wednesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 26 from noon to 5:30 PM.

Seven Reasons

2208 14th St., NW

Chef Enrique Limardo is ready to cater your Thanksgiving from his modernist Latin restaurant (so yes, expect twists). The ready-heat menu for six ($480) includes vegetarian options like stuffed calabaza squash alongside traditional centerpieces (turkey, prime rib), plus sides and desserts. Details: Pickup only; order by November 19.

The Smith

1314 U St., NW; 901 F St., NW

The American brasserie chain offers a range of to-go options, from a full turkey feast for two, four, or eight, to individual appetizers, sides, desserts, and ready-cook whole birds. If you have a mixed crowd of turkey lovers and haters, there’re options like short ribs or salmon. Details: Dine-in and takeout; order here; prices vary.

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW

Let chef Jon Sybert prepare your whole holiday spread—or just contribute a few sides and pies. The a la carte menu includes turkey three ways (whole, roasted breast, and smoked leg), lots of homemade breads and sweets, seasonal sides, and a lot of fun and delicious wines from sommelier Bill Jensen. Details: Pick-up; pre-order here by November 13.

Xiquet

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Heritage turkey is the centerpiece of Danny Lledó’s to-go dinners, available with a whole bird ($440, feeds eight) or half turkey ($220, feeds four). Each feast comes with fixings like cornbread stuffing, buttermilk biscuits with honey butter, and burnt meringue-topped sweet potato casserole. Or, opt for suckling pig or chicken roasted over the wood-fired rotisserie. Details: Order by November 19; pickup only; prices vary.

Join the conversation!