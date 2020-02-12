  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #39 – Little Pearl

Written by | Published on

About Little Pearl

cuisines
American
Location(s)
921 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

At night, when Aaron Silverman’s cafe morphs into a whimsical res-tau­rant with a several-course tasting menu, our favorite perch is at the high-top communal table in the glass-walled conservatory. The menu might flow from airy “angel” eggs (meringue replaces the whites) to shrimp-tomato bisque with grilled-cheese soldiers to a crispy “cake roll” of porchetta and pulled pork. There are a few à la carte items—if potatoes pallaison, cubes with cod-roe hollandaise, are an option, go for it. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day