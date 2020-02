100 Very Best Restaurants: #52 – Masseria

About Masseria cuisines Italian Location(s) 1340 4th St NE

Washington, DC 20002 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

You don’t have to spring for add-ons like caviar and truffles to have a fabulous meal at Nicholas Stefanelli’s Puglian dining room near Union Market. Four-to-six-course prix fixe menus feel luxe enough, especially with all the gratis bites—such as a ramekin of pear-rosemary-lime sorbet—that appear. Our go-tos on this set menu with choices: crisp-skinned orata, an aged rib eye, and goat lasagna that looks delicate but tastes so robust you’d think generations of nonnas were behind it. Very expensive.

