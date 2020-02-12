  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #52 – Masseria

Published on

About Masseria

cuisines
Italian
Location(s)
1340 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

You don’t have to spring for add-ons like caviar and truffles to have a fabulous meal at Nicholas Stefanelli’s Puglian dining room near Union Market. Four-to-six-course prix fixe menus feel luxe enough, especially with all the gratis bites—such as a ramekin of pear-rosemary-lime sorbet—that appear. Our go-tos on this set menu with choices: crisp-skinned orata, an aged rib eye, and goat lasagna that looks delicate but tastes so robust you’d think generations of nonnas were behind it. Very expensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

