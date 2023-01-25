100 Very Best Restaurants: #16 – 2 Amys

It’s already well known that this Cathedral Heights institution serves some of the best Neapolitan-style pizza in the city. The family-friendly dining room is regularly packed. But can we talk about the daily specials? Here’s where you’ll find the best ingredients prepared simply and beautifully, whether a salad of shaved matsutake mushrooms with pecorino and lemon or a tomatoey mussel soup. Desserts such as almond cake with wine-poached cherries and grapefruit-tinged cannoli are lovely end notes. Inexpensive to moderate.

