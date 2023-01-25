Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #16 – 2 Amys

Written by | Published on
Pizza at 2 Amys. Photograph by Scott Suchman

About 2 Amys

cuisines
Italian
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

It’s already well known that this Cathedral Heights institution serves some of the best Neapolitan-style pizza in the city. The family-friendly dining room is regularly packed. But can we talk about the daily specials? Here’s where you’ll find the best ingredients prepared simply and beautifully, whether a salad of shaved matsutake mushrooms with pecorino and lemon or a tomatoey mussel soup. Desserts such as almond cake with wine-poached cherries and grapefruit-tinged cannoli are lovely end notes. Inexpensive to moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day