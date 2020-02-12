100 Very Best Restaurants: #51 – Rasika/Rasika West End

About Rasika/Rasika West End cuisines Indian Location(s) 633 D St NW

Washington, DC 20004 1190 New Hampshire Ave NW

Washington, DC 20037 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

The West End dining room is coolly modern. Downtown is moodily lit and more intimate. Both have stellar Indian fare, courtesy of longtime chef Vikram Sunderam. His famed crispy spinach has inspired dozens of imitations, but none are as wisp-light as the original. While his peppery crab masala and honey-glazed black cod have become classics, chicken in pistachio sauce, truffled seekh kebabs, peanutty eggplant, and gooey chocolate samosas are just as alluring. Expensive.