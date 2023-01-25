100 Very Best Restaurants: – Cranes

Food

Shrimps are torched and adorned with shrimp-lime-chili oil. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

About Cranes

cuisines
Spanish/Japanese
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

At this Spanish/Japanese restaurant/sake lounge in Penn Quarter, visuals are as vital as flavor and the platings museum-worthy. Chef Pepe Moncayo’s fusion hits include a curl of octopus with edamame hummus; crispy patatas bravas; shrimp tempura with lime aïoli; and rosy slices of Wagyu beef with soy demi-glace. Share tapas and larger à la carte options, opt for a ten-course omakase menu, or grab a lunchtime bento box. The best seats in the house are in the raised dining area overlooking the kitchen or in the front room with soaring windows. Expensive.

