100 Very Best Restaurants: #37 – Tail Up Goat

Goat Lasagna

About Tail Up Goat

Mediterranean
1827 Adams Mill Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
100 Very Best 2020

Never heard of gorro de bruja pasta? Don’t feel bad—the kitchen at this Adams Morgan spot made up the name for the noodles shaped like witches’ hats. The place, from a trio of Komi/Little Serow alums, has mastered the mix of fine-dining craft and spunky personality. The kitchen bakes three breads daily, each arrayed with ingredients that sound surprising—barbecue Brussels sprouts with rutabaga tahini, say—and taste harmonic. Pre-game roasts and pastas with canapé-like snacks, then head around the corner to the team’s new wine bar, Reveler’s Hour. Expensive.

