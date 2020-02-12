100 Very Best Restaurants: #38 – Fiola

About Fiola Mare cuisines Italian Location(s) 3050 K St NW

Washington, DC 20007 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Chill jazz, thoughtful cocktails, and cosseting service make this luxe dining room equally suited for dates or dealmaking. Also nice: The customizable tasting menus—four to seven courses each—don’t stint on memorable extras such as amuses-bouches and palate cleansers. Pastas, such as the signature lobster ravioli with ginger, and bucatini with red king prawns, are well crafted. Same goes for such entrées as veal Rossini with foie gras and black truffle or Spanish branzino with oysters and caviar. For dessert, it’s all about pastry chef Claudia Barrovecchio’s take on a Ferrero Rocher. Very expensive.