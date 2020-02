If you’ve been to the Miami original, you don’t need us to tell you about the joys of the tossed-at-the-table coleslaw and stone-crab claws with mustard sauce. But here’s a little secret: This throwback also serves the city’s best apple pie. And wedge salad. And actually, some seriously good steak, too. Yeah, it’s a chain, but it’s also one of the city’s toughest tables to land—even if you arrive at 2:30 for the daily happy hour. Expensive.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms