100 Very Best Restaurants: #66 – The Bombay Club
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
DC’s first fancy Indian restaurant celebrated its 30th anniversary in December, and it has aged well. Ashok Bajaj’s dining room near the White House gives off a throwback vibe, thanks to its baby grand piano and white tablecloths. But don’t mistake old-school for tired. Lamb vindaloo delivers a punch, and sliced duck with apricot delights with its creamy cashew sauce. Want to sample widely? Try the club thali—small portions of curries, rich dal, and raita served on a leaf-shaped silver platter. Expensive.
Join the conversation!
Share
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.