100 Very Best Restaurants: #66 – The Bombay Club

DC’s first fancy Indian restaurant celebrated its 30th anniversary in December, and it has aged well. Ashok Bajaj’s dining room near the White House gives off a throwback vibe, thanks to its baby grand piano and white tablecloths. But don’t mistake old-school for tired. Lamb vindaloo delivers a punch, and sliced duck with apricot delights with its creamy cashew sauce. Want to sample widely? Try the club thali—small portions of curries, rich dal, and raita served on a leaf-shaped silver platter. Expensive.

Join the conversation!