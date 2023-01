Here’s a place to explore spicy South Indian cuisine dish by dish—there isn’t a plate over $20, and most are far less. Where to start? Consider the masala omelet with green chilies; the kothu parotta, a matzo-brei-like fry-up of diced bread, vegetables, and chicken; the mutton sukka, fiery hunks of tender goat; and malli chicken curry with an appealing sour leaf tang. Our favorite of all: smoky shrimp in a shallot-coconut curry. Inexpensive.

