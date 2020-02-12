100 Very Best Restaurants: #20 – Rose’s Luxury

After a few coasting years, the Rose’s we fell in love with in 2013 has returned. Oysters with pickled ramps are a kaleidoscopic bite. A vivid panzanella isn’t just a summer thing, thanks to green tomatoes. And we’ll always return for the crème fraîche tart inspired by LA chef Nancy Silverton, whose confection made Julia Child cry with joy. Smartly, owner Aaron Silverman has made room for hits from the early days, including the brisket that helped put Rose’s on the map. Expensive.

