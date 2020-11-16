Claudia Conway Is Auditioning for American Idol

Claudia Conway recently auditioned for the 14th season of American Idol, she revealed in a TikTok from the singing show’s set on Sunday. The Resistance hero and 16-year-old daughter of former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway will face judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie when the new season premieres on February 14th.

“Hey guys, I’m here at American Idol confessional,” Conway says in the video. “I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that. I’m very, very nervous, but very excited.”

While she is not a member of Donald Trump’s administration—and has used her online platform to vocally oppose the president—Conway joins a number of Trump-adjacent characters who have parlayed their fame into the competitive-television-show genre. (We’re still trying to forget Sean Spicer shimmying on Dancing With The Stars).

The new season doesn’t kick off until 2021, but you can get a preview from Conway’s TikTok:

Join the conversation!