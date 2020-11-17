Washington Football Team Reverses Course, Won’t Allow Fans at Sunday’s Game After All

After allowing a small number of fans into its home stadium for its November 8 game against the New York Giants, The Washington Football team is reversing course and will not allow spectators into FedExField for this Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The development comes as an upswing in coronavirus cases in the greater Washington D.C. area has lead to increased heath restrictions in Maryland and Virginia.

“The Washington Football Team has been continuously monitoring the evolving health situation in the DMV region,” the Team said in a statement late Monday. “After careful consideration and working in close coordination with health officials in Prince George’s County, we have decided that this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be played without fans in attendance. We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time.”

Join the conversation!