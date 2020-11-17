News & Politics

Washington Football Team Reverses Course, Won’t Allow Fans at Sunday’s Game After All

The announcement comes amid a rising coronavirus caseload in the DC region.

Written by
| Published on
Photo via iStock.

After allowing a small number of fans into its home stadium for its November 8 game against the New York Giants, The Washington Football team is reversing course and will not allow spectators into FedExField for this Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The development comes as an upswing in coronavirus cases in the greater Washington D.C. area has lead to increased heath restrictions in Maryland and Virginia.

“The Washington Football Team has been continuously monitoring the evolving health situation in the DMV region,” the Team said in a statement late Monday. “After careful consideration and working in close coordination with health officials in Prince George’s County, we have decided that this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be played without fans in attendance. We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time.”

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Get tickets to enjoy the region’s best brands, score a great Washingtonian Whiskey Festival glass & more!
Our virtual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival starts this week!
Register Now