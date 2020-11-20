News & Politics

Glenstone Museum Will Temporarily Close Again As Covid Cases Rise in Maryland

The modern-art complex has canceled all visits for the rest of 2020.

Written by
| Published on
Photo of Jeff Koons's "Split-Rocker" at the Glenstone, by Flickr user Ted Eytan.

After months of incrementally reopening its expansive 230-acre campus,  Glenstone museum in Potomac will temporarily close on November 25, welcoming its last visitors on November 22. The decision comes as coronavirus cases in Maryland are spiking, echoing trends in the greater Washington region.

No reopening date is set, but all visits scheduled through the month of December have been canceled, effectively closing the mostly outdoor, modern-art complex for the duration of 2020. December reservations will receive priority rescheduling once the museum reopens. January reservations are still being honored at this time.

After fully closing in March, the private museum partially reopened on June 4 as Montgomery County moved into Phase 1 of reopening. Glenstone isn’t the only cultural institution turning away guests as Covid cases continue to rise in the DC area: All Smithsonian museums are temporarily closing next week, including the National Gallery of Art.

