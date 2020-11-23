Winter Blooms, Speed Dating, and ‘Friends’ Trivia: Things to Do in Washington, November 23-25

Hi all!

We’ve got holiday lights, trivia, and virtual speed dating.

Try Friends trivia.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Tough talk: Learn how to talk about antiracism with The Antiracist Table’s virtual event at Politics and Prose. Attorney Kirsten Ivey-Colson and educator Lynn Turner will lead a discussion about how you can talk about these issues with your family at the Zoom dinner table during the holidays. Monday 11/23 at 8 PM; Free, register here.

In bloom: See the festive flora at Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens while walking through the winter wonderland of Marjorie Merriweather Post’s storied gardens. See holiday decorations and gorgeous Christmas trees. Details: “Seasons Greetings” will be open November 24 through January 10, 2021 with timed-entry passes, $18, buy tickets here. Hillwood will also host a virtual winter story time for kids (“Winter Adventure with the Snow Maiden” is on Zoom on December 12 for $5) and flower design workshops (“Floral Design How-to: Holiday Blooms” is on Zoom on December 9 and 11 for $12-$60).

Holiday lights: Celebrate the winter holidays with history in mind at Mount Vernon’s “Winter Glow.” George Washington’s home will be lit up in lavender and blue, while Christmas carolers—in costume—sing classics. Probably the highlight of any visit will be the “special guest” Aladdin the Camel. Wednesday 11/25 through Monday 12/28 (on alternating weekends); $30-$45, buy tickets here.

Trivia: If you’re a Friends superfan, try your luck playing Friendsgiving Trivia at Pinstripes in Georgetown. All questions will focus on the series’ Thanksgiving episodes and there’s a maximum of six people per team. Tuesday 11/24 at 7 PM; Free, make a reservation here.

Food talk: Learn about pandemic comfort food in the National Museum of American History’s “Pandemic Perspectives: Comfort Food During a Pandemic” virtual event. Hear from a panel of curators and historians as they explore the foods we turn to in quarantine now (remember the sourdough starter trend?) and in quarantines past. Tuesday 11/24 at 4 PM; Free, register here.

Time to mingle: Has it been hard to date this year? If you’d like to meet people while still glued to your couch, try virtual speed dating. Local org Professionals of the City is putting together a Zoom event to set up men and women (straight folks only, it seems) to chat for a few minutes and see if they spark a connection. Wednesday 11/25 at 8 PM; $20, buy tickets here.

Wine Wednesday: Try a variety of wines paired for Thanksgiving dishes at the Wine Outlet store in McLean. The wine tasting sessions are in half-hour intervals throughout the day, and proceeds support the Tyson’s Rotary Foundation. Wednesday 11/25 starting at noon; $15, buy tickets here.

Virtual yoga: Mount Pleasant’s Past Tense Yoga is hosting a three-day series of yoga classes for Thanksgiving to “bring together friends and family who are unable to celebrate in person this year.” Register for the class yourself and get a buddy pass that you can share with a loved one to join you for free. There will be a Friends & Family vinyasa session on Wednesday (11/25 at 5:30 PM), a gratitude-focused session on Thanksgiving morning (Thursday 11/26 at 10 AM), and a “chaser” class on Friday to sweat it out (11/27 at 10 AM). Learn more here.

Keeping it light:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rewatch She’s the Man for Amanda Bynes’s killer facial expressions.

I hope you can find some time to relax and take time off this week—you deserve it! I know this is a tough holiday season, so I’m gonna list a few comfort-watch recs that I’ve recently revisited for those of you looking for something easy and fun:

Movies: Spirited Away, The Incredibles and its sequel, She’s the Man, The Witches (Anne Hathaway and Angelica Huston versions both), Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Kiera Knightley’s Pride and Prejudice

TV shows: The Good Place, Superstore, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sex Education, Charmed (the Puerto Rican one), Schitt’s Creek, Deaf U, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Big Mouth, Avatar: The Last Airbender

Thanks for reading! Tell me what you’re up to at home by dropping me a line at rcartagena@washingtonian.com.

