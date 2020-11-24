Fun Day Trips If You’d Like to Cut Down a Christmas Tree This Year

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it’s the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit. And for many, that involves picking out a Christmas tree to decorate with twinkling lights and colorful ornaments. And while you can find fresh-cut trees in lots of area tree lots, as well as at retailers such as Whole Foods, Home Depot, and even Nordstrom, this year you might want to turn tree-shopping into a festive day trip. After all, with the pandemic and 2020 shutdowns, almost everyone in the DMV is looking for an excuse to take a drive.

Nothing says “Christmas Vacation” (as in, the Chevy Chase film classic) like cutting down your own tree. Here is a roundup of Christmas tree farms within driving distance of DC. If you’re not handy with a saw (which most tree farms provide), no worries: Some places also offer pre-cut trees. An important note: Some farms now require a reservation before entering. Most also require face masks.

Virginia

Evergreen Acres, 12801 Hazelwood Dr., Nokesville—about 50 miles from DC

Evergreen Acres is the largest Christmas tree farm in Prince William County. From December 5 through 14, they’ll be open from 8 AM to 5 PM daily (except on December 7, when they are closed). Trees are priced by type and size. Plus, there’s free hot cider.

Joe’s Trees, 5110 Cumberland Gap Rd., Newport—about 40 miles from DC

Open seven days a week from November 14 through December 20, 9 AM to 5 PM, Joe’s has nine varieties of trees ranging from 6 to 15 feet. Check out their website for coupons and information on pricing.

Country Loving Christmas Tree Farm, 40856 Red Hill Rd., Leesburg—about 40 miles from DC

Starting Black Friday, Country Loving Christmas Tree Farm will be open to the public Saturdays and Sundays and then by appointment-only during the week. White and Scotch pine as well as Norway spruce are available to cut. Pre-cut Fraser firs are also available. For pricing and information on how to book an appointment, visit their website.

Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm, 34350 Williams Gap Rd., Round Hill —about 60 miles from DC

This choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm is near Bluemont, Virginia, and open for tree sales starting Friday, November 27 at 9 AM. They sell Douglas fir and blue spruce.

Maryland

Hirt Tree Farm, 917 Arnold Rd, Westminster—about 60 miles from DC

Hirt Tree Farm will be opening on Friday, November 29, from 9 AM to 4 PM and will remain open through Sunday, December 23. They sell a variety of different trees, including Douglas fir and white pine. Payment is by cash or checks only. For more information about pricing, call 410-876-8839.

Naughty Pine Nursery, 18200 Elmer School Rd., Dickerson—about 30 miles from DC

Open Friday, November 27, and every Saturday and Sunday that follow through December 20, Naughty Pine Nursery sells Douglas firs as well as Blue and Norway spruce. Hours are from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Butler’s Orchard, 22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown—about 30 miles from DC

Butler’s Orchard is offering Douglas and Canaan firs. Reservations can be made for a time between 9 AM to 6 PM daily except on Mondays. Admission is $5 per car (non-refundable) and all trees cost $74.95 plus tax. You can read about their Covid guidelines here.

Friendship Trees, 6950 Old Solomons Island Rd., Friendship—about 30 miles from DC

Friendship is a cut-your-own Christmas tree farm featuring fir, pine, and spruce. They also have pre-cut Fraser firs. To reduce crowds and remain Covid-19 safe, they are selling tickets for customers to purchase a designated time to come cut down their tree. Field hours are from 9 AM to 4:30 PM. Visit their website for more information about tickets and safety protocols.

Pine Valley Farm, 1150 Fannie Dorsey Rd., Sykesville—about 45 miles from DC

With Fraser, Douglas, Canaan, and Concolor firs, along with blue spruce and white pine, Pine Valley Farm provides a wide variety of trees. For pricing and hours, visit their website.

