What I’m Grateful for: “I Got to Come to Work and See Pandas”

This article is part of Washingtonian‘s feature “Gratitude.” We asked dozens of notable Washingtonians as well as our readers: What are you most grateful for? Read some of their responses here.

Laurie Thompson

Assistant curator of pandas at the National Zoo, which successfully bred a male panda cub this year

Your team is responsible for perhaps the only good thing that happened in 2020. Is there anything about this year you’re thankful for?

Obviously, I’m grateful for our panda cub, but I’m grateful for having this job, because while a lot of people were stuck at home, I got to come to work and see pandas.