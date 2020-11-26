What I’m Grateful For: Community Support for DC’s Small Businesses

This article is part of Washingtonian‘s feature “Gratitude.” We asked dozens of notable Washingtonians as well as our readers: What are you most grateful for? Read some of their responses here.

Rebecca Lee Funk

Founder/CEO of the Outrage, a community space and shop for progressive activists

Amid all the political turmoil, plus the stress of being a small-business owner right now, what have you found to be grateful for?

Our community. We’ve had members reach out and say, “How can I donate to the Outrage to make sure you’re here post-pandemic?” It’s so hard seeing all of these businesses fail on 14th Street, which is where we are. I know what it is to build something. I’m so grateful for the community that has rallied behind us to keep us afloat.

