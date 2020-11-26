What I’m Grateful For: Community Support for DC’s Small Businesses

"It’s so hard seeing all of these businesses fail on 14th Street," says Rebecca Lee Funk of the Outrage.

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

This article is part of Washingtonian‘s feature “Gratitude.” We asked dozens of notable Washingtonians as well as our readers: What are you most grateful for? Read some of their responses here.

Rebecca Lee Funk

Founder/CEO of the Outrage, a community space and shop for progressive activists

Amid all the political turmoil, plus the stress of being a small-business owner right now, what have you found to be grateful for?

Our community. We’ve had members reach out and say, “How can I donate to the Outrage to make sure you’re here post-pandemic?” It’s so hard seeing all of these businesses fail on 14th Street, which is where we are. I know what it is to build something. I’m so grateful for the community that has rallied behind us to keep us afloat.

