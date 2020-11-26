What I’m Grateful For: “Individuals Who Have Stepped Up to Support Neighbors”

This article is part of Washingtonian‘s feature “Gratitude.” We asked dozens of notable Washingtonians as well as our readers: What are you most grateful for? Read some of their responses here.

Nate Mook

Executive director of World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, which has mobilized restaurant workers and volunteers to serve more than 30 million meals nationwide during the pandemic, including 900,000 and counting out of Nationals Park

What are specific things you’ve been grateful for?

Individuals who are able have really stepped up to support their neighbors. We often say that in the darkest moments, in the middle of disasters—big hurricanes, wildfires—you see the best of humanity, because everything gets stripped away. All the noise, all the politics. When it’s just human beings there for each other, it’s quite beautiful.

Join the conversation!