From luxury living to amenity-packed neighborhoods, these active retirement communities will have seniors looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.

THE BEST FOR ASSISTED CARE: BRANDYWINE LIVING AT POTOMAC

Brandywine is all about investing in their residents, and their new 120-suite community, coming to Potomac, Maryland, is the perfect place for those looking for extra, quality care.

“We want our residents to be as independent and active as possible,” says Executive Director at Brandywine Living at Potomac’s Alphonso Westley. Adding, “our goal is to try to meet the residents where they are and give them what they need at any time of the day.”

Brandywine’s new location will become the luxury senior living brand’s 32nd assisted living community and its second in the DMV area. Brandywine Living at Alexandria opened in 2018. However, what makes Brandywine’s Potomac location a great place for Washingtonians to retire isn’t just the area, but the company’s commitment to full service care. From training to staffing, to personal care and regulatory standards, believes that assisted living can be a revitalizing experience.

“It just takes the right place and, more importantly, the right people,” says Brandywine’s team. Here’s exactly how Brandywine’s dedication to care sets itself apart from other senior living communities.

Services can be met 24/7

From their nationally recognized Memory Care program, Reflections, to their All Day, All Night, On-Site 24/7 licensed nurses, and all-day dining, residents will have a peace of mind when it comes to their well being.

Serenade by Brandywine is another high-amenity signature program that includes “Butler Service” for residents who need to have their needs and preferences met very quickly at any hour of the day. One Brandywine family member says, “Brandywine’s staff and services so exceeded our expectations that it’s nearly impossible to put my gratitude into words. My mom receives logistical support, daily care, and unbelievable compassion from the first day forward. The staff does each task with a smile and a kind heart [giving] Brandywine palpable warmth from the minute one walks in the front door.”

They believe in an “Invest Mission”

“Our Invest Mission was created so that we can focus on the social environment of our residents,” says Westley. At Brandywine, they want their residents to still be involved with their family and friends. So, they create ways for residents to still connect with the people they love the most by creating special and engaging moments. One Brandywine family member says “My father enjoys the musical entertainment, Friday happy hours, holiday parties, outdoor family picnics, antique car shows and the list goes on.”

For those who want to learn more about Brandywine and their quality care services, check out brandycare.com or call 1-877-4BRANDY

THE BEST FOR RESIDENT-RUN PROGRAMS AND CLUBS: ASBURY METHODIST VILLAGE

Through the years, Asbury Methodist Village residents have shaped a caring, intellectually curious and serviceoriented culture that is welcoming to people of all backgrounds, beliefs, and cultures.

With just over 1,000 residents, 134 park-like acres, a wide selection of apartments, Villas and Courtyard Homes, along with a continuum of onsite health and supportive services, Asbury truly is a village. As one of the nation’s largest continuing care retirement communities, Asbury offers an array of events, resident-run programs and clubs, an expansive wellness program, and cultural partnerships that is unparalleled in Montgomery County, MD. “There is no limit to your desire to continue being actively involved in your choice of limitless activities,” says Michael Skiba.

Retirees will fall in love with Asbury’s active, can-do culture

Our programs reflect the diverse professional backgrounds and passions of the community’s residents. In the 1970s, a group of residents established the Keese School of Continuing Education, which operates on a semester schedule and includes dozens of lectures and classes run by residents and experts from the greater community. In the 1990s, others created the Gaithersburg Beloved Community Initiative, a community service and youth outreach group designed to forge common ground among people of all generations and diverse backgrounds.

When COVID-19 came to Montgomery County, Asbury implemented rigorous prevention strategies in line with science and public health guidelines. While in-person programs and venues were closed, staff utilized the on-campus television studio and residents kept many of the other programs running online.

“I can’t imagine what life would have been like for my husband and me if we hadn’t been living at Asbury when COVID first hit,” says Elaine Mack. “Asbury took the necessary precautions for our health and safety while also providing for our comfort. My husband and I continued our morning walks around the ponds and grounds of the large, scenic campus. The movies we had attended at the campus theater were screened for us on the campus TV station, in addition to their regular interesting programming. We continued our yoga classes with our regular instructor via TV as well. And now that the fall session of the Keese program has begun, those lectures and musical programs are also being broadcast.”

As the campus has worked to safely re-open some venues and programs, the active, can-do culture of the community has ensured “I have more than I could possibly do available to me each day,” says Barbara Harbison.

To learn more about Asbury Methodist Village, visit asbury.org or call 301-200-1109

THE BEST FOR RESORT-STYLE LIVING: AMBLEBROOK GETTYSBURG

Amblebrook Gettysburg is the smart choice for seniors in search of a community that is rich in resort-style amenities. “Our community has the benefit of small town charm with modern conveniences,” says VP of Sales and Marketing, Sara Carbonell. “Residents are buying the lifestyle here at Amblebrook because there are so many things to do, from lifelong learning and social engagements to health and fitness activities, and much more. Carbonell added, “We currently have nearly 50,000 square feet of space for indoor amenities, and that doesn’t even factor in the outdoor features planned in 2021.”

So, what else does Amblebrook Gettysburg have to offer? Here’s a quick look at the overall experience residents will enjoy at this resort-style senior living community.

Residents will thrive here

Amblebrook Gettysburg’s extraordinary amenities were designed to create a living environment that cultivates happiness. “It’s part of the fabric of our community to partner with local vendors,” says Carbonell, explaining that Amblebrook’s activities and services make it easy and fun for people to get to know their future neighbors and friends. With a farm-to-table lifestyle—which includes onsite markets, seasonal events, weekly classes, and workshops—residents don’t have to leave the community to find entertainment and enrichment. The best part? “You can participate in as much as or as little as you’d like,” says Carbonell.

Want to know more about Amblebrook Gettysburg’s amenities? Visit Amblebrookgettysburg.com or call 717-778-8131

THE BEST FOR MODERN HOME DESIGNS: BIRCHWOOD AT BRAMBLETON

Birchwood at Brambleton is not your typical retirement community. This community lets those who are 55 or older reimagine their life by boasting a young-spirited environment. Birchwood at Brambleton is adjacent to the larger master planned community of Brambleton; and has been an extremely popular alternative for people who want to stay in the area, but are looking to downsize and be among people with similar interests. The 55+community offers retirees a beautiful landscaped, walkable community with open spaces and trails—not to mention, top-notch amenities, including a newly built clubhouse. However, what truly sets this retirement community apart from others is its modern, low-maintenance home designs.

Retirees can choose from an array of different home styles

Birchwood at Brambleton is known for their low-maintenance, never before built home designs. Award-winning builders Miller & Smith, Van Metre Homes, and Winchester Homes have created an array of home styles, running from single-family, attached courtyards, bungalows, carriages and villas to condominiums, that can meet anyone’s needs. Many of these floor plans also provide residents with the convenience of main-level living and additional features such as elevators, garages, lofts, basements and outdoor spaces. One resident states, “I love having a master bedroom on the main level! I have a Winchester home [and] love it!”

A Q&A WITH VAN METRE HOMES’ DIRECTOR OF SALES, BROOK SEARS

For those who want to know more about Birchwood at Brambleton home designs, we’ve got you covered.

How do your homes compare to other builders?

Van Metre Homes offers the widest variety of product within Birchwood at Brambleton. From condominiums to townhomes and villas to single family homes, we offer something that appeals to everyone. Our homes also provide some of the nicest outdoor living areas within the community. These include balconies, rooftop terraces, patios and backyard space. No other builder in Birchwood offers the variety of outdoor living spaces Van Metre Homes offers.

How are your properties designed to provide low-maintenance living?

All of our homes are designed for relatively low maintenance, with trash removal, snow removal and Verizon Fios included. We are also the only builder currently offering condominiums within Birchwood, which feature a true lock-and-leave lifestyle. All the exterior maintenance is included with these homes, which frees you to lead the lifestyle you want.

What type of floor plans do you provide to seniors?

Van Metre’s active adult floor plans focus on main level living and main level primary bedrooms along with options for elevators. We are the only builder offering dual primary suites, so you have the ability to have a primary suite on both the lower and upper levels. And the majority of our floor plans within the community feature elevator access—either commercial elevators in a multi-level building or private elevators in townhome-style condominiums and villas.

Interested in learning more about Birchwood at Brambleton? Check out their website at birchwoodatbrambleton.com or call 703-722-2427 For more information, visit vanmetrehomes.com or call 703-348-5800