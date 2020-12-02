Some holiday cheer for your retinas this Wednesday: Median single-family home sales in DC have surpassed $1 million for the first time ever. Listing service group Bright MLS reports that median sales for that type of home hit $1.1 million in October. In Palisades, the median price for detached homes was $2.1 million.

Housing demand in the region has remained high over the past months, partly due to low interest rates. For the third month in a row, single-family homes sat on the market for a record low of seven days.

And prices for all homes have recently risen in DC: the median home sales price in October was $675,000, a 16.6 percent increase from October 2019.

If you don’t have a cool million laying around, fear not. Perhaps the people who end up with this $6 million Dupont Circle townhouse will let you rent their levitating garage.

Join the conversation!