Real Estate

In Cruel Twist, Expensive DC Homes Become Especially Expensive DC Homes

Median single-family home sales in DC have surpassed $1 million for the first time.

Written by
| Published on
DC single family homes median price
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Some holiday cheer for your retinas this Wednesday: Median single-family home sales in DC have surpassed $1 million for the first time ever. Listing service group Bright MLS reports that median sales for that type of home hit $1.1 million in October. In Palisades, the median price for detached homes was $2.1 million.

Housing demand in the region has remained high over the past months, partly due to low interest rates. For the third month in a row, single-family homes sat on the market for a record low of seven days.

And prices for all homes have recently risen in DC: the median home sales price in October was $675,000, a 16.6 percent increase from October 2019.

If you don’t have a cool million laying around, fear not. Perhaps the people who end up with this $6 million Dupont Circle townhouse will let you rent their levitating garage.

More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

