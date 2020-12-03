These Hilarious Instagram Videos Imagine Ivanka Trump Trying to Break Back Into New York Life

Here’s something to add to your list entitled “Fave Revenge Porn” (right below the entry called “Facebook Stalking Your High School Ex Who’s Now in a Smash Mouth Cover Band”): Bess Kalb’s Ivanka Trump-skewering Instagram videos.

The comedy writer and author has been posting a series of clips that imagine Trump attempting to break back into New York society (perhaps you’ve read one of the many articles about just how that might play out). If the Kushner-Trumps return to Manhattan after January 20, will they be given the cold shoulder?

In Kalb’s videos—in which she plays a gala host, publicist, and salon booker fielding surprise calls from Trump— the answer is a hilarious oh, hell yes.

