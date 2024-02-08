PHOTOS: The Scene Outside the Supreme Court as It Decides Trump’s Eligibility for 2024

Trump v. Anderson—the case that will decide whether the Supreme Court of Colorado erred in removing former president Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot—was argued before the Supreme Court this morning. Hearings began around 10:15, and outside the building, anti-Trump protesters outnumbered (and were much louder than) those with opposing views. One group danced along to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” waving signs with anti-Trump slogans. An anonymous protestor from Silver Spring said she was there because of “the threat to democracy, and the need to have our voices heard.”

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said outside the courtroom he was worried about what the decision could mean for other Secretaries of State. “Our job is not to be politicized. What we’ve got here today should be a clean case. Our job as Secretaries of State is to put people on the ballot that meet the qualifications, and clearly, President Trump does,” he said. “He will be on the ballot in West Virginia.” As of this afternoon, the SCOTUS decision is still forthcoming.

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages captured the scene around the court this morning: