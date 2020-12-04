News & Politics

Joe Biden’s Foot Injury Was Much Klutzier Than We Thought

Maybe Saturday Night Live should bring back Chevy Chase to play him?

Written by
| Published on
Photo of Joe Biden and Major via the the Delaware Humane Association on Facebook
Photo of Joe Biden and Major via the the Delaware Humane Association on Facebook

On November 28, news broke that President-elect Joe Biden had broken his foot while playing with his two-year-old dog, Major. But further information about the incident remained scarce until Biden revealed all in a new interview yesterday with CNN, and the details are…pretty goofy.

It all started right after Biden got out of the shower. (Dare we wonder about our next leader’s attire—or lack thereof—at the time?) Major, being a dog, seized the moment to drop a ball in front of his owner. Biden picked up the ball and began to chase after the pup, and that’s when clumsiness took over. “I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail,” Biden told CNN. “And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on.”

Although the first set of X-rays showed no clear break, a subsequent CT-scan revealed hairline fractures in the mid-foot region. The injury requires Biden to wear a boot during his recovery.

As far as culpability, Major released a statement through the Biden-Harris transition team. The German Shepherd dog will make history as the first-ever shelter dog to find a home in the White House, joined by his older brother Champ and a not-yet-adopted cat.

All of this raises a big question: Is Biden a klutz? Perhaps Jim Carrey should step aside so Chevy Chase can reprise his role as a clumsy president:

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

