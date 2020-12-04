The National Zoo’s annual holiday display ZooLights is hitting the road this year as a 24-foot mobile truck. Manned by a driver in full panda regalia, the truck has already hit Ward 1 and Ward 2, and it will be looping through other neighborhoods each Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 8 PM until December 19. Here’s where and when to look for the roving light show:
Maps courtesy of the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Ward 3
Friday, December 4
Starting point: 4600 Garfield St., NW
End point: 1699 Foxhall Rd., NW
Ward 4
Saturday, December 5
Starting point: Calvert St., NW and Connecticut Ave., NW
End point: Between 15th St., NW & 16th St., NW and Columbia Rd., NW
Ward 5
Friday, December 11
Starting point: 5575 South Dakota Ave., NE
End point: 4111 12th St., NE
Ward 6
Saturday, December 12
Starting point: North Capitol St., NW & N St., NW
End point: 52 O St., NE
Ward 7
Friday, December 18
Starting point: 4819 Texas Ave., SE
End point: 4819 Texas Ave., SE
Ward 8
Saturday, December 19
Starting point: 2406 Minnesota Ave., SE
End point: 2500 Pennsylvania Ave., SE