For those who are trying to purchase goodies from their favorite DC-area stores this holiday season—without having to leave home—Shop in the District has you covered. In partnership with Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and the Washington DC Economic Partnership, Shop in the District is a new online destination created to promote shopping safely at small local retailers throughout the city. From the site’s digital gift guides to courier delivery options, the city-wide campaign is essentially a go-to resource for shoppers looking to support local businesses. Here’s why.

It promotes shopping locally while remaining safely at home.

Shop in the District encourages patronizing local retailers all year round, and particularly during the holiday season, with the help of an online directory of local stores for customers to easily access. Visitors of Shop in the District’s website will find several drop down menus where they can shop by category, by item, or by neighborhood. Shoppers will also be able to choose between shopping online directly with the retailer or courier delivery during check out to ensure local orders are delivered in a safe way. “There is always a small business option when shopping, and we’re thrilled to have built the city’s most comprehensive local shopping guide to showcase the many incredible retailers that call this city home,” says Keith Sellars, President and CEO, WDCEP.

It features a variety of DC celebrity curated gift guides to inspire shoppers.

Along with connecting consumers directly to DC-area retailers, the website also includes gift guides from DC celebrity curators, such as activist Ruby Corado and Spanish-American chef José Andrés. Each digital gift guide promotes shopping locally while also showcasing DC-area products and storefronts that are most loved by DC celebs like Andres and Corado. It makes gift giving a lot easier this holiday season.

To learn more about this resourceful one-stop-shop platform, visit Shop in the District’s website here.