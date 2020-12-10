Looking for a couple easy cookie recipes to perk up this highly abnormal holiday season? Great American Baking Show winner Andrew Corriente has you covered. The Capuchin friar, who is studying to become a priest at Catholic University, has been unwinding at the end of the day by whipping up holiday confections.

Here, two of his favorite recipes:

Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter (semi-cold)

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup white sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon fine salt

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, white sugar, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on medium speed with a paddle attachment for about 3 minutes, until the mixture is homogenous. Scrape any spatterings into the center of the bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and vanilla.

With the mixer running on medium speed, slowly pour the egg mixture into the butter mixture. Once all ingredients have been added and combined, scrape spatterings into the center of the bowl, beat on medium for 30 more seconds, and scrape again.

Add the flour to the mixture and beat on low until it is fully mixed in.

Scoop the dough into 3 tablespoon balls and place them on baking sheet.

Bake for 13-15 minutes until the bottoms feel firm, the tops are pale, and lots of cracks are visible.

Remove from the oven, and gently flatten the dome of each cookie with a spatula.

Cool on a tray for 10 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Holiday Cookies

Ingredients

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1 stick plus 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Cut the cold butter into half inch cubes.

Add the flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg to the bowl of a mixer. Mix on low.

While mixing, add the butter cubes to the flour mixture piece by piece.

Allow the butter to incorporate until the mixture is a coarse, sandy texture.

Add the egg yolk and vanilla. Turn the mixer up to low/medium until the mixture forms big clumps.

Using your fingertips, squeeze the dough together to form a large ball.

Place the dough ball on top of a piece of parchment paper and flatten it into a disc. Place another piece of parchment paper on top of the disc.

Rolling on top of the parchment paper, roll the dough to a large circle that is 1/4 inch thick. Lift the parchment paper and reapply every so often while rolling to keep wrinkles from forming.

Remove the top layer of parchment paper, and prick the dough all over with a fork.

Using a wine glass or cookie cutter, cut out cookie shapes. Scrap dough can be re-rolled and cut out.

Place the cookies on a sheet pan and freeze for 5 to 10 minutes until firm.

Transfer the cookies to a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 15-17 minutes until golden brown, rotating the pans at the 8 minute mark.

Leave on tray to cool.

Holiday Cookie Glaze

Ingredients

3 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup warm water

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Directions

Sift the powdered sugar.

Add all ingredients to a bowl of a mixer and whisk on low until everything is incorporated, making sure to scrape the bowl every so often.

Dip the cookies in the glaze, or use a piping bag to decorate them.

Join the conversation!