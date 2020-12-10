These Luxury DC Hotels Are Offering Over-the-Top Inauguration Packages

Joe Biden’s inauguration is shaping up to be anything but normal—for the first time since the 19th century, it seems the outgoing President will not attend, and the pandemic has sidelined the usual onslaught of balls and parties. In fact, 80 percent of the festivities will be virtual. And yet, some luxury DC hotels are still offering the usual over-the-top packages for revelers. Here are a few of the most opulent offerings.

Hotel: Riggs Washington DC (900 F St. NW)

Price tag: $40,000

What you get: A three-night stay for up to four guests in the Riggs Suite (which includes two adjoining king rooms, a living room, and bar). Guests will enjoy an inauguration watch party for up to 10 people, with a private chef and bartender. Other perks include limo service, a private butler, a private tour of the monuments, and breakfast each morning for all four guests.

Hotel: The Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City (1250 S Hayes St., Arlington)

Price tag: $60,000 and up

What you get: Private use of the hotel’s entire 18th floor, including the presidential suite, for a minimum three-night stay, and an inauguration watch party for up to 25 people. Guests will also get breakfast every day, plus evening cocktails.

Hotel: The Darcy (1515 Rhode Island Ave. NW)

Price tag: $46,000

What you get: Two nights for two people in the presidential suite, roundtrip airport transportation in a black luxury SUV, and a private butler throughout your stay. On Inauguration Day, you can opt for a private viewing party at the hotel for up to six guests with champagne and a seafood tower, or roundtrip transportation to the swearing-in, assuming you have tickets. The package also comes with a one-hour stylist consultation, professional makeup and hair applications for two people, an hour-long photo shoot, and a couple’s massage.

Hotel: Sofitel Washington DC (806 15th St. NW)

Price tag: $5,999 per night, for a minimum of four nights.

What you get: At least four nights in the 1,900-square-foot presidential suite, daily breakfast for two adults, a celebratory dinner for six guests personally prepared by the hotel’s executive chef, and butler service throughout the stay.

Join the conversation!