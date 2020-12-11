News & Politics

This Weekend’s MAGA Rally Speakers Are Coming From the Nation’s Biggest Covid Hot Spots

Among those descending on DC: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and the My Pillow guy.

Written by
| Published on
The Million MAGA March on November 14, 2020. Photograph by Evy Mages.
The Million MAGA March on November 14, 2020. Photograph by Evy Mages

Saturday’s MAGA rally for Trump supporters at Freedom Plaza will feature a roster of speakers traveling from Covid hot spots, according to an event permit. Organized by Women for America First, the program will include remarks by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Governor Kristi Noem, whose home states of Minnesota and South Dakota are among the CDC’s top ten states with the most daily cases.

DC no longer requires out-of-town visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, so the rally-goers will not be in defiance of city rules just for showing up. Instead, the mayor’s latest order, issued on November 6, says people traveling from high-risk states should get a Covid test within 72 hours of their trip. Visits of less than 24 hours do not require a test at all.

Plus, enforcement of the order will be nonexistent. Asked by Washingtonian how the city plans to enforce DC’s Covid travel guidelines at Saturday’s rally, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said the agency does not plan to take any action against the public.

In addition to Lindell and Noem, former national security adviser (and recent pardon-recipient) Michael Flynn, and former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka will also be speaking at the event.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Subscribe now and recieve a complimentary mug with your purchase.
One year of Washingtonian and a free mug for $18!
SIGN UP