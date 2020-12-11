This Weekend’s MAGA Rally Speakers Are Coming From the Nation’s Biggest Covid Hot Spots

Saturday’s MAGA rally for Trump supporters at Freedom Plaza will feature a roster of speakers traveling from Covid hot spots, according to an event permit. Organized by Women for America First, the program will include remarks by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Governor Kristi Noem, whose home states of Minnesota and South Dakota are among the CDC’s top ten states with the most daily cases.

DC no longer requires out-of-town visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, so the rally-goers will not be in defiance of city rules just for showing up. Instead, the mayor’s latest order, issued on November 6, says people traveling from high-risk states should get a Covid test within 72 hours of their trip. Visits of less than 24 hours do not require a test at all.

Plus, enforcement of the order will be nonexistent. Asked by Washingtonian how the city plans to enforce DC’s Covid travel guidelines at Saturday’s rally, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said the agency does not plan to take any action against the public.

In addition to Lindell and Noem, former national security adviser (and recent pardon-recipient) Michael Flynn, and former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka will also be speaking at the event.

