Here Are the Restaurant and Bar Industry Winners for DC’s 2021 RAMMY Awards

The 39th annual RAMMY Awards, the biggest local accolades for Washington’s hospitality industry, were bestowed on Sunday night. Despite new pandemic-era honors and rules—including a requirement that all participants show proof of vaccination for the glitzy gala—the show went on in-person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (versus 2019’s virtual awards).

A panel of anonymous food and media professionals voted on most of the award categories, which were designed to be more inclusive and timely than in the past given the pandemic’s devastating impact. Arguably the biggest change: honors were open to all, not just paying members of the RAMW. That meant contenders like the team behind Komi’s Happy Gyro pop-up were in the running (though they lost to DC Ghostburger by Espita). In the past, businesses also had to be in operation for a year to quality, whereas this year’s winners included newer faces like plant-focused takeout-turned-tasting room Oyster Oyster, which won for “most innovative to-go packaging.”

The RAMW also ditched normal-times accolades like “chef of the year” for others that nodded to the current climate and challenges facing the hospitality industry. Others were tweaked, such as the award for best “formal fine dining restaurant,” which instead honored “formal fine dining in a box” (congratulations to Spanish-Japanese kaiseki spot, Cranes). Publicly voted categories fell in step with awards like “prime pandemic patio scene” (no shock: Le Diplomate and its streetside “chateaus”) or “coolest cocktails to-go” (frozen swirls from Cactus Cantina stole the show).

The number of nominees and winners were also different this year. RAMW doubled the capacity of nominees in most categories from five to ten, and bestowed honors on all in community and service-minded awards such as a “employee of the year” or the “good neighbor award,” which went to a myriad of local and national industry initiatives such as Hook Hall Helps and Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate.

Though there were some winners (and de facto losers), the RAMMYS also included new honorary mentions. The “honorary milestone RAMMY Award” was given to long-standing restaurants like 45 year-old La Chaumière and 30 year-old Pizzeria Paradiso. Honorable mentions were also given in two unofficial categories that “the judges felt deserved a special moment of recognition:” wine to go and baking/pastry to go.

See the full list of winners and honors below.

The winners of the 2021 RAMMY Awards are (*denotes publicly voted category*)

Managers of the Year:

Otgontuya Davaasuren, All Set Restaurant & Bar

Khawla Gasmi, Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar, & Eatery

Autumn Harriger, Destination Unknown Restaurants/Espita

Jordan Lee, Thamee Restaurant

Tylyn Mallon, Right Proper Brewing Company

Brian McGahey, Modena Restaurant

Gilbert Mejia, Nobu DC

Robert Micheli, Dirty Habit

Daurio Passaia, Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Karina Wilkey, Sunnyside Restaurant Group

Employees of the Year:

Gabriela Araujo, Bresca

Ruben Avila, PassionFish Reston

Freddy Bastidas, Blue Duck Tavern

Adrian Godinez, RPM Italian

Rosa Martinez, Alta Strada & Nama

Mileyda Montezuma, Immigrant Food

Fredy Nataren, Tryst Trading Co.

Celina Nava, Estadio

Alicia Ramos, Convivial

Maria Serrano, Sababa

Finer Dining in a Box: Cranes

Most Innovative To-Go Packaging Game: Oyster Oyster

Outstanding Covid-Safe Redesign (Indoors or Outdoors): Clarity

Most Impressive Pivot to Provisions or Market: Neighborhood Restaurant Group/Neighborhood Provisions

Good Neighbor Award, Individual Honors:

Erik Bruner-Yang, Power of 10

Willa Pelini, Paola Velez, and Rob Rubba, Bakers Against Racism

Anna Valero, Hook Hall Helps

Mark Bucher and Medium Rare, Feed The Fridge

Danny Lee, Support of Immigrant and AAPI Community

Kevin Tien and Tim Ma, Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate

Jonathan Krinn, A Taste of DC in VA and To Community and Beyond: Crossing Culinary Bridges Guest DC Chef Series

David, Guas, Bayou Bakery Coffee Bar & Eatery, Chefs Feeding Families

Micheline Mendelsohn and Spike Mendelsohn, National Guard Inauguration Program, and More

Edward Lee, The LEE Initiative

Good Neighbor Award, Company/Organization Honors:

Coconut Club

Immigrant Food

Keany Produce & Gourmet

KNEAD Hospitality + Design

Little Sesame

Peruvian Brothers

Pizzeria Paradiso

RASA

Saval Foodservice

World Central Kitchen

*Outstanding Ghost Kitchen or Pop-up Concept*: DC Ghostburger

*Coolest Cocktails and Beverages To-Go*: Cactus Cantina

*Standout Family Meal Packages To-Go*: Ristorante i Ricchi

*Prime Pandemic Patio Scene*: Le Diplomate

*Technology Trailblazers*: Silver Diner

*Splendid Holidays at Home Offerings*: Chef Geoff’s

*Festive Foodie Experiences*: Eva Kronenburg, YouTube Cooking Series

*Hottest Sandwich Shop*: Roaming Rooster

*Stellar Brunches at Home*: Call Your Mother

Wine To Go Program – Honorable Mention

Dio Wine Bar

Domestique

Flight Wine Bar

Grand Cata

La Jambe

Maxwell Park

Sonny’s Pizza

Squash Club DC

Tail Up Goat/Reveler’s Hour

The Girl and The Vine

Sweet Relief: Baking and Pastry To Go – Honorable Mention

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Baker’s Against Racism

Buttercream Bakeshop

Bread and Water Co.

Donut Run

MASTIHA

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery

Sunday Morning Bakehouse

The Dapper Fox

Yellow

