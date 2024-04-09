Here Are the Restaurant and Bar Industry Finalists for DC’s 2024 RAMMY Awards

Last night, finalists for DC’s big restaurant industry awards, the RAMMYs, were announced. It was a very good evening for the team behind Shaw Peruvian restaurant Causa and its upstairs bar Amazonia, which collectively picked up nominations for best chef, formal fine-dining restaurant, cocktail program, and employee of the year. Georgetown neo-bistro Lutèce had an impressive showing as a contender for top pastry chef, upscale casual restaurant, and employee of the year. The family behind the restaurant, the Popal Group, was also nominated for restaurateur of the year.
An anonymous panel of food and media professionals decides the nominees and winners in the majority of categories. But the public votes on five awards: favorite gathering place, best brunch, hottest sandwich shop, best bar, and favorite fast bites. Voting, conducted via NBC Washington, begins April 9 and ends May 31.
Now, the caveats: Restaurants that aren’t dues-paying members of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington are only eligible to be nominated for the publicly voted categories. That means a lot of new restaurants aren’t considered for “new restaurant of the year,” and the full diversity of the DC-area’s culinary talent isn’t represented in “chef of the year.”
The final winners will be announced at an awards gala on Sunday, July 21, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Here are the nominees….
*Denotes a publicly voted category
New Restaurant of the Year: A restaurant that must have opened between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023 and already distinguishes itself as a pacesetter in food, beverage and hospitality. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW.
Dear Sushi
Ellie Bird
Hiraya
I Egg You
Petite Cerise
Cocktail Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its craft cocktail program, evaluated separately from its beer, wine or other beverages. Nominees may be bars, restaurants, or any foodservice establishment with an exemplary cocktail program. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Amazonia
Bar Spero
Jane Jane
Mercy Me
Silver Lyan
Beer Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its beer program. Brewery restaurants and brewpubs are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their craft beer. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Atlas Brew Works
Red Bear Brewing Co.
TallBoy
The Midland’s Beer Garden
Zinnia
Wine Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its wine program. The nominee’s wine program best suits the cuisine and style of the restaurant while enhancing the dining experience. Wine bars are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their offerings. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Apéro
ERA
Irregardless
Lulu’s Wine Garden
St. Anselm
Rising Culinary Star of the Year: The nominee is an “up and coming” chef who demonstrates exemplary talent, shows leadership and promise for the future. The nominee must have been based in the Metropolitan Washington area for a minimum of two years. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Jennifer Castaneda-Jones, Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier
Ria Montes, Estuary
Masako Morishita, Perry’s
Matt Sperber, Any Day Now
Jovana Urriola, Café Unido
*Favorite Gathering Place*: This nominee is a restaurant rooted in its neighborhood where guests come to eat, drink, and get together with friends over and over again. The great atmosphere – indoors or outdoors – and good vibes are as important as the food and drink. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Brookland’s Finest
Glory Days Grill
Lulu’s Winegarden
Millie’s
Mi Vida
*Best Brunch*: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service for its brunch in a formal, upscale, or casual environment. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
ala
Duke’s Counter
Makan
Seasons at the Four Seasons
The Park at 14th
*Best Bar*: The nominee is an establishment whose primary focus is beverages in a casual or upscale environment, with or without food. Patrons are there for the drinks, the atmosphere, decor, and the hospitality. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Bar Chinois
Residents Café and Bar
The Green Zone
Royal Sands Social Club
Slash Run
*Favorite Fast Bites*: This nominee is a delicatessen, quick-serve restaurant, bakery, mobile food vendor, or coffee shop (with food menu) that demonstrates a dedication to good food and good service in a fast-casual environment. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2023.
Andy’s Pizza
Arepa Zone
Bantam King
Fava Pot
Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ
*Hottest Sandwich Spot*: This nominee is a casual restaurant, quick-serve, or mobile food vendor with a menu dedicated to creative and delicious sandwiches that demonstrate excellence and skill. The nominee must have operated a minimum of six months between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.
Colada Shop
Lucky Buns
Queen Mother’s
Roaming Rooster
Your Only Friend
Employee of the Year: The nominee is a non-managerial front or back of the house employee who serves as a model employee by displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Michael Wyatt, Annabelle Restaurant
Kodjo “Olivier” Etenda, Lutèce
Hilda Claro Duran, Residents Café and Bar
Kristen Wilson, Causa
Jonathan Aseff, Shilling Canning Company
Manager of the Year: The nominee is a non-owner manager or general manager in the food service industry who displays the highest level of professionalism and leadership. This person must be an inspiration and mentor to all his/her co-workers displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Janice McLean, Estuary at the Conrad Hotels
Rachid Hdouche, ilili DC
Uros Jojic, Ambar Capitol Hill
Angel Guillen, El Cielo
Victoria Gradia, KNEAD Hospitality + Design
Service Program of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in service across the restaurant – from the reservation process, to the host station, to every element of the dining experience. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Filomena
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Le Diplomate
Reveler’s Hour
Xiquet by Danny Lledó
Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service, and value in a casual environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Kirby Club
La Famosa
Stellina Pizzeria
Supra
Taco Bamba
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service in an upscale casual environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Anju
Chez Billy Sud
Lutèce
Queen’s English
Shilling Canning Company
Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant pastry chef or baker who prepares desserts, baked goods, or breads and demonstrates a high standard of excellence and culinary artistry. The nominee serves as an inspiration to other food professionals. The nominee must have been a pastry chef or baker for the past three years with a minimum of one year based in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit
Gregory Baumgartner, Cranes
Rochelle Cooper, Eastern Point Collective
Isabel Coss, Lutèce, Pascual
Mary Mendoza, (formerly) Bantam King, Hole in the Wall, Tonari
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in food, service and atmosphere and shows dedication to sophisticated culinary techniques in a fine dining environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2023.
Blue Rock
Causa/Amazonia
Oyster Oyster
Rania
The Dabney
Chef of the Year: The nominee is an executive chef or chef de cuisine who demonstrates consistent standards of culinary excellence. The nominee displays a dedication to the artistry of food and may be from any type of establishment. The nominee must have been a chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Angel Barreto, Anju
Carlos Delgado, Causa/Amazonia
Jeremiah Langhorne, The Dabney
Katarina Petonito, Eastern Point Collective
Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat
Restaurateur of the Year: The nominee must be a working restaurateur or restaurant group who sets high standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Candidates must have been in the restaurant business for a minimum of 5 years in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW.
José Andrés, José Andrés Restaurants
Kyle Bailey, Jon Ball, Jeremy Carman, Gavin Coleman, and Paul Holder, Long Shot Hospitality
Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza, Call Your Mother, Turu’s, Mercy Me
Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger, Seven Reasons Group
Zubair, Omar, Fatima, and Shamim Popal, The Popal Group
Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: The award is presented to an associate member who best exemplifies commitment to and support of RAMW. This award recipient is determined by RAMW’s Executive Committee.
Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School
Ecolab
Harmony Group, Inc.
Keany Produce & Gourmet
Preferred Insurance Services, Inc.