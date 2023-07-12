Food | News & Politics
PHOTOS: The 2023 RAMMY Awards
Thousands attended this year's gala to honor DC's restaurant industry.
Michael F. Curtin Jr. (CEO of DC Central Kitchen and winner of the 2023 John G. Laytham Exceptional Leadership and Impact Award), Shawn Townsend (Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington President & CEO), and Laurent Menoud (manager of Cafe Milano, which won a 2023 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award).
winners were announced on Sunday night at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, with thousands of the DC area’s restaurant industry professionals turning out to cheer on their colleagues. Now in its 41st year, the annual gala celebrates “excellence in long-standing categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service.”
MSNBC’s Symone Sanders and Ris Lacoste (chef/owner of RIS Restaurant and 2023 honoree of the Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award).
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Service Bar won the “Cocktail Program of the Year” award.
Rose Previte (third from left) won the “Restaurateur of the Year” award for her No White Plates collective, which includes Compass Rose, Maydan, and Kirby Club.
“Chef of the Year” award winner Kevin Tien (formerly of Moon Rabbit) and “Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year” award winner Teresa Velazquez (Baked and Wired; A Baked Joint).
Causa/Amazonia won the award for “New Restaurant of the Year.”
Versus Equity’s Jared Nozick, Lydia Franklin, and Vinoda Basnayake.
L’Ardente won the award for “Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year.”
The Fried Rice Collective’s chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno.
Chef Danny Lledó’s Xiquet won the award for “Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.” Pictured with Shawn Townsend and Rose Previte.
Megan Klink, Nikki Braden, Doug Fisher, and Paris Scott.
Tiki on 18th/The Game Sports Pub won the award for “Favorite Gathering Place.”
“Manager of the Year” award winner Brittany Dye (Circa Foggy Bottom) and “Employee of the Year” award winner Nabil Moussa (Le Diplomate).
Filomena Ristorante took home a 2023 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award.
Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken’s Marcelle Afram won the award for “Rising Culinary Star of the Year.”
Compliments Only took the prize for “Hottest Sandwich Spot.”
Four Sisters won a 2023 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award.
Thousands of guests filled the Convention Center during the awards program.
Abby Phillip, Jessica Swift, Crystal Carson, and Mercy Chikowore.
Omar Genao De La Cruz, chef Katsuya Fukushima, Ashley Arias, and Aba Kwawu.
Pennyroyal Station won the award for “Casual Restaurant of the Year.”
National Landing Business Improvement District and Amazon both served as sponsors of the 2023 RAMMYs.
Chris Schmid, Rohit Malhotra, Brent Kroll, and Vanessa Bonetti.
The Uber One team, complete with delivery robot.
Kelly Collis and Patrick Bauer.
The Popal Group on the dance floor.
Yasmin Atef and Natalie Van Fleet.
Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington president & CEO Shawn Townsend welcomes guests.
Ari Wilder and Claire Wilder.
The Martin’s Tavern team turned out in force.
Ashley Mason-Greene and chef Alfredo Solis.
Ali Zaikouk (staff interior designer, the White House).
RASA won the award for “Favorite Fast Bites.”
Parker Welch, Zach Webber, and Jordan Haas.
David McCombs and Morgan Fykes.
The dance floor.
