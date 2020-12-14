For many of us, fueling our bodies with vital nutrients on the daily can be seen as a challenge. Even if the importance of juicing is understood, there may not be enough time in the day, or maybe it’s simply too messy to do on your own. Here is where Garden of Flavor can help! Everyday Garden of Flavor juices the highest quality organic vegetables to craft their delicious juice. Mean Greens boasts all green vegetables with no fruit and their Shoots & Sprouts begins with fresh Pea Shoots and Radish Sprouts. All these vegetables, fruits, nuts, and berries can guide your body to a more alkaline state, treating your body like the temple that it is.

Cold-pressed juice offers a simple way to receive a full serving of your daily nutrients. It also allows for the highest quality minerals to be absorbed into the bloodstream without expending energy on the digestion process. Alcohol, processed foods, sugar, meat and many other foods create acidity in the body. Juicing lets the alkalinity from the vegetables, such as kale, spinach, and cucumber reset the pH and help create an alkaline environment.

To get a look inside our juicing process, check out our production video:

Try Garden of Flavor cold-pressed juices found in the refrigerated cooler at a Whole Foods near you! Check out our website here.